Protests demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards for Ladakh resurfaced on Monday as rallies were organised in the towns of Leh and Kargil, two days after the release of activist Sonam Wangchuk. Demonstrations were held following a call by local groups urging the Centre to restart dialogue on their longstanding demands.

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The protest programme was jointly organised by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which have been spearheading the movement for the past several years. Both organisations are pressing for full statehood for Ladakh and the extension of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India to safeguard local land and cultural rights.

Shutdown and rallies across Ladakh

While rallies were conducted in Leh and Kargil, a complete shutdown was observed in Kargil and nearby Drass. Shops and businesses remained closed as residents responded to the protest call. Authorities tightened security arrangements across the Union Territory to prevent any disturbance.

Officials confirmed that the demonstrations passed off peacefully without any untoward incidents.

The rally in Leh marked the first major mobilisation by the Leh Apex Body since protests in September last year turned violent, leading to restrictions by authorities. It also came shortly after Wangchuk’s release following nearly six months of detention under the National Security Act.

The protest call had originally been given before Wangchuk was released, with the groups demanding that the Union government resume talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs. The demand follows assurances made during discussions held under a High-Powered Committee.

The most recent meeting between the two sides took place on February 4, marking the first dialogue since last year’s clashes. During that meeting, the groups had also demanded the unconditional release of Wangchuk and dozens of other detainees.

Security stepped up during demonstrations

Security forces were deployed across key areas in Leh to manage the gathering. Mukesh Singh, Director General of Police of Ladakh, visited the rally site at Singay Namgyal Chowk to review the security arrangements.

The protest march in Leh was led by LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjay. Participants began assembling at Singay Namgyal Chowk before marching towards the Leh Polo Ground. The rally saw significant participation, including many women, with demonstrators raising slogans supporting their demands.

Some protesters carried photographs of four individuals who lost their lives when a LAB-backed demonstration turned violent in September last year.

A separate rally was organised in Kargil, where KDA co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbali, Member of Parliament Haneefa Jan and activist Sajjad Kargilli addressed the gathering.

Speakers reiterated the demand for statehood and the extension of Sixth Schedule protections, while also calling for the release of two jailed activists and the withdrawal of cases related to last year’s unrest.

Talking to reporters in Leh, Dorjay thanked the people for turning up in large numbers for the rally despite the barricading of roads and imposition of restrictions by the administration.

“I would like to congratulate the people of Ladakh for maintaining complete peace despite strong provocation,” the LAB leader said, terming the rally a “big success”.

He said there are some people who try to claim that the Apex Body has no public support. “Today, the people of Ladakh have demonstrated that the public stands with the Apex Body and the KDA,” he said.

Wangchuk, one of the most prominent faces of the agitation, had been detained under the National Security Act in September on allegations of instigating violence during protests.

The Centre on Saturday announced the revocation of his detention, stating that the decision was taken to “facilitate constructive and meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders”.