Shujaat Bukhari, Rising Kashmir editor, shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar

Bukhari was leaving his office in Press Enclave in the city centre Lal Chowk (Image source: Rising Kashmir)

Veteran journalist Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead by unknown gunmen outside his office in Srinagar. His PSO is also dead in the incident. Bukhari is editor of Rising Kashmir. ANI reported that Bukhari was attacked by “terrorists”in Press Colony in Srinagar city.

Bukhari was leaving his office in Press Enclave in the city centre Lal Chowk for an iftar party when he was shot at. Earlier PTI had reported that Bukhari was in a critical condition. He was battling for life in a hospital, officials said. Another policeman and one civilian are also injured, PTI reported. Bukhari was given police protection since an attack on him in 2000.

It was not immediately clear how many gunmen attacked Bukhari.

Shujaat Bukhari started the daily ‘Rising Kashmir’ from Srinagar on March 10, 2008. Previously, he worked as Bureau Chief of The Hindu, a national daily, for 15 years. He was also the president of Adbee Markaz Kamraz, the biggest and oldest cultural and literary organization of Kashmir. Bukhari’s elder brother, Syed Basharat Bukhari is the Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs in Mufti government.

Bukhari was instrumental in organising conferences for peace in the Kashmir valley. Reportedly, he was also part of the Track II process with Pakistan.

BJP leader Ram Madhav reacted on the incident. “Shocked to hear about d attack on d Editor-in-Chief of Rising Kashmir Shujaat Bukhari in Srinagar. Reprehensible n condemnable cowardly act of d terrorists,” he tweeted.

Shocked to hear about d attack on d Editor-in-Chief of Rising Kashmir Shujaat Bukhari in Srinagar. Reprehensible n condemnable cowardly act of d terrorists — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) June 14, 2018

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said on the incident, “Shocked & deeply saddened by sudden demise of Shujaat Bukhari. The scourge of terror has reared its ugly head on the eve of Eid. Strongly condemn this act of mindless violence & pray for his soul to rest in peace,” ANI quoted Mufti as saying.

Terrorism has hit a new low with Shujaat’s killing. That too, on the eve of Eid. We must unite against forces seeking to undermine our attempts to restore peace. Justice will be done. https://t.co/8oCNXan13L — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 14, 2018

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, “The killing of @ RisingKashmir editor, Shujaat Bukhari is an act of cowardice. It is an attempt to silence the saner voices of Kashmir. He was a courageous and fearless journalist. Extremely shocked & pained at his death. My thoughts and prayers are with his bereaved family,” he tweeted. Meanwhile, today Home Minister Rajnath Singh held a security review meeting for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage that starts later this month in the state.

The killing of @RisingKashmir editor, Shujaat Bukhari is an act of cowardice. It is an attempt to silence the saner voices of Kashmir. He was a courageous and fearless journalist. Extremely shocked & pained at his death. My thoughts and prayers are with his bereaved family. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 14, 2018

Former J & K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, “Along with Shujaat his security chap was also killed & another lies injured in hospital. Prayers & condolences for them & their families also on this terrible night.”