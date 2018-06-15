Shujaat Bukhari murder: Mehbooba Mufti has paralysed security forces, need to dismiss J&K government, says Subramanian Swamy

BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy today demanded the dismissal of the Mehbooba Mufti government in Jammu and Kashmir over its alleged failure to provide security to people of the state. Speaking to India Today, Swamy lashed out at the CM and accused her of not giving a free hand to the security forces in the militancy-hit state.

He also demanded from the Centre that the border state be brought under military rule to fight Pakistan-sponsored terrorists who are instigating violence in the name of ‘freedom’.

In strong condemnation of the ghastly act of killing ‘Rising Kashmir’ editor Shujaat Bukhari on the eve of Eid, he said, “Need to dismiss the Mehbooba Mufti government and need to bring Kashmir under military rule.”

“Mehbooba Mufti has paralysed the security forces,” he added.

Mufti heads the PDP-BJP coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir. The state is reeling under a fresh spate of violence ever since the central government announced a ceasefire during the holy month of Ramzan. On Wednesday, besides Bukhari, Army jawan Aurangzeb was abducted by militants when he was on his way to home for Eid celebrations. The jawan was in a civil dress when kidnapped. His bullet-ridden body was recovered later from a jungle.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people including former CM Omar Abdullah, state minister Naeem Akhtar and Congress leader Saifuddin Soz attended the funeral of Bukhari at his ancestral hometown of Kheeri in Baramulla district today. Bukhari was killed by three motorcycle-borne militants last evening at 7 pm when he was about to board his car in the Press Enclave area of Srinagar to visit his home for iftar.