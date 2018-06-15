Shujaat Bukhari killing: Police release photos of 3 suspects, seek citizens’ help to nab culprits

The Srinagar Police today released photos of three motorcycle-borne men who it suspects of being involved in the cowardly act of assassinating senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari last evening in Press Enclave area of the city. The police also made an appeal to the citizens to help security forces trace the whereabouts of the trio.

The photo shows three men fleeing on a bike after allegedly killing the ‘Rising Kashmir’ editor. While the rider is wearing a helmet, the second person can be seen in the pictures hiding his face. The third person was wearing a black mask.

Police said that they managed to extract these images from CCTV footage. According to police, their description corresponds with the information shared by eyewitnesses who said that they had seen four people wearing salwar kameez and riding two bikes outside the office of Rising Kashmir near Lal Chowk around 7:30 pm. They said that as soon as Bukhari boarded his car, they fired indiscriminately killing the scribe on the spot. Two of his security guards were also injured in the incident. One of them died at a hospital.

On Thursday evening, Shujaat Bukhari was assassinated by unidentified people as soon as he came out of his office to board his car. The 52-year-old journalist was known for his fearless style of reporting on sensitives issues.

Meanwhile, the Rising Kashmir daily in its today’s edition carried a picture of its late editor on the front page with a message that it will not be cowed in the face of such violence.

The journalist’s killing on the eve of Eid has taken the state by storm with all political parties condemning the attack. He was the brother of PDP leader Basharat Bukhari, a minister in the J&K government. The killing comes two days just before the Centre’s ceasefire in the Valley is scheduled to end. The government had last month directed the security forces not to launch any operations in the border state in order to allow civilians to observe the festival of Eid peacefully.