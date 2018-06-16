Shujaat Bukhari killing: Man held for taking away pistol of dead PSO

The image of the suspect released by Srinagar Police. (Source: Twitter)

The Srinagar Police on Friday arrested a person in connection with Shujaat Bukhari killing. The police believe that the person whose image was earlier released as the fourth suspect might have been involved in the murder of senior journalist and Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari and his two personal guards. The police also recovered a pistol stolen by the alleged suspect from the guard. It added that he may not be one of the killers and his role in the case will be investigated.

“The suspect has been taken into custody. The pistol which was stolen from the scene of crime has been recovered. The clothes he was wearing yesterday have also been seized. The investigation is underway. It is a terror-related crime,” Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) S P Pani said.

The image of the fourth accused was released hours after the photos of other three suspects were released.

The police had earlier sought help from the public to identify the suspect. “Srinagar Police seeks help of the general public to identify one more suspect involved in terror attack at press enclave, Srinagar. The name of the person providing any clue or information regarding the suspects will be kept confidential,” its post read.

The 51-year-old journalist is survived by his wife Tahmeena, son Tamheed and daughter Duriya. His brother Basharat Bukhari, a broadcaster-turned-politician, is a senior PDP leader and Minister for Horticulture, Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs in the Mehbooba Mufti-led government.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s National Vice President Avinash Rai Khanna condemned the killing by saying that terrorists have not killed just one person, but their act amounts to murder of the fourth pillar of the country’s democracy.

He demanded a strong step towards ensuring adequate security and safety of journalists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Khanna said the terrorists have committed a heinous crime and dented a fraternity, which is engaged in exposing the wrongdoings on every front of life and working relentlessly in pursuit of giving justice to the deprived and strengthen the national forces.