  • MORE MARKET STATS

Shripad Naik’s condition has improved a lot, says Pramod Sawant; PM Modi dials him

By: |
January 15, 2021 4:01 PM

The health condition of Union minister Shripad Naik, recuperating at a hospital here after getting injured in a road accident, has improved a lot and he has shifted to "normal diet", Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

Naik was admitted to the government-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Monday night.

The health condition of Union minister Shripad Naik, recuperating at a hospital here after getting injured in a road accident, has improved a lot and he has shifted to “normal diet”, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday. Naik was admitted to the government-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near here on Monday night after he was seriously injured in the road accident in adjoining Karnataka. His wife and a close aide died in the car accident.

“Naik’s condition has improved a lot and all his health parameters are stable. In some days, he will be  discharged from the hospital. His condition is improving day by day, said Sawant. The CM was talking to reporters after accompanying Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, who met the minister for AYUSH and defence at the hospital. Goa BJP President Sadanand Shet Tanavade was also present.

Related News

The chief minister said Naidu spoke to Naik (68), a Lok Sabha MP from Goa, and asked him to take care of his
health. He will recover fast. The hospital will shortly start his physiotherapy sessions, Sawant said, adding Naik shifted
to normal diet on Friday. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Naik over the phone and enquired about his health.

Naik’s office here stated that Modi called up the BJP leader minutes before Naidu met the Union minister. “During a short telephonic conversation, the PM asked Naik to take care of his health,” Naik’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Suraj Naik said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Shripad Naik’s condition has improved a lot says Pramod Sawant PM Modi dials him
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Another exit from TMC? Birbhum MP Satabdi Roy hints at problems with party, says ‘decision’ on Saturday
2President Kovind donates Rs 5 lakh for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya
3Facing rape charges, Dhananjay Munde to continue as minister for now