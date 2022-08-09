Shrikant Tyagi, man seen on video assaulting woman at Noida society, arrested in Meerut

Shrikant Tyagi arrested! The Noida Police in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday arrested Shrikant Tyagi, the man who was seen in a video abusing and assaulting a woman inside the Grand Omaxe housing society. Tyagi, who had been on the run since his video went viral, was arrested with three of his associates from Meerut, police said.

#ShrikantTyagi arrested by Police near Noida in Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh Police Sources



In a recent viral video, Tyagi was seen assaulting and abusing a woman at Grand Omaxe in Noida's Sector 93 and was on a run ever since. pic.twitter.com/lVqeva3CGh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 9, 2022

The development comes a day after the Noida administration bulldozed the illegal construction allegedly carried out by Tyagi inside the Sector 93 residential complex. The bulldozer action came a day after a group of Tyagi’s supporters entered the society and created a ruckus there.

Society residents have alleged that the group of men was seeking the address of the woman with whom Tyagi was seen having an altercation on camera. The woman had objected to Tyagi planting some trees in the society’s common area, citing violation of rules. He claimed he was within his rights to do so.



The Noida police had on Monday announced a Rs 25,000 bounty on the arrest of Tyagi. According to the police, Tyagi was Friday booked under Section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman) over a spat with a co-resident of the housing society.

Later, charges under IPC Sections 447 (criminal trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) were added against him, officials said.

“A reward of Rs 25000 has been announced by the Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar Police on the arrest of accused Shrikant Tyagi, named in an FIR lodged at police station Phase-2 of Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar,” the police said in a statement on Monday.

Tyagi had been on the run since Friday night. He has also been booked in a case under Motor Vehicles Act for allegedly misusing the Uttar Pradesh government symbol on his car.

(With PTI inputs)