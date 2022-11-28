Shraddha Walkar murder case: Police van carrying accused Aaftab Poonawaala attacked in Delhi

The police van carrying Aaftab Poonawaala, the prime accused in the murder of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, was attacked by two men carrying swords, news agency ANI reported.

Also Read | Mehrauli killing: Accused Poonawala undergoes pending polygraph sessions at FSL Rohini

As per the news agency, the attack happened outside the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Delhi where Aaftab was undergoing a polygraph test.

Also Read: Circumstantial evidence, forensic exam key in Mehrauli murder investigation, experts say

“Expert team is conducting polygraph tests. Today’s session will be completed soon. We may need to continue the test tomorrow as well. Once our tests are completed, the Narco test will be conducted,” Sanjeev Gupta, FSL Assistant director, told the media shortly before the attack.

The attackers, who identified themselves as members of the Hindu Sena, have been detained by the Delhi Police.

More details are awaited.