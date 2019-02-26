Showcause notice to two Indian news channels for airing Pakistan army press conference

The notice said that the channel violated two provisions of the related law in this regard.

The Information and Broadcasting ministry has issued showcause notices to at least two Indian news channels for airing a press conference of the Pakistani army in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack, The Indian Express reported. The channels aired the press conference held on February 22 where a spokesperson of the Pakistani armed forces was seen speaking on the Pulwama attack.

The notice dated February 23 by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting stated that the news channels (Tiranga TV and ABP News) had violated two provisions with regard to the program code. A show-cause notice issued to Tiranga TV said that it has come to the notice of the I&B Ministry that the media briefing of Major General Asif Ghafoor’s media briefing was shown on their channel. Major General Asif Ghafoor is the spokesperson of the Pakistani army.

The notice also mentions that the media briefing was shown for 20 minutes and 45 seconds by Tiranga TV. According to the notice, no interventions were made during the telecast of the press conference. The notice said that the channel violated two provisions of the related law in this regard.

As per Rule 6 (1) (e) of the Programme Code of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, “no programme should be carried in the cable service which is likely to encourage or incite violence or contains anything against maintenance of law and order or which promote anti-national attitudes”. Similarly, Rule 6 (1) (h) states “no programme should be carried in the cable service which contains anything affecting the integrity of the Nation”.

The notice to Tiranga TV further stated that the uninterrupted telecast of the press conference disregarded its advisory to news channels on the day of the Pulwama attack. The ministry’s advisory asked channels to ensure they do not telecast any content which could create a law and order situation or promotes anti-national attitudes or affects the integrity of the nation.

While Tiranga TV confirmed receipt of the notice to The Indian Express, the report quoted sources as saying that ABP News was issued a similar notice as they too aired the media briefing held by Major General Asif Ghafoor.