Show us proof that Manohar Parrikar is fit and fine: Goa Congress

The Congress Friday alleged that the BJP was keeping the people of Goa in dark about the health of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and sought “proof” that he is fit and fine. Talking to reporters here, Goa Congress spokesman Jitendra Deshprabhu said the ruling party has been repeatedly telling “lies” that the CM will soon join office. Deshprabhu said if needed his party will approach court, seeking directions to the government to release a health bulletin on Parrikar.

The 62-year-old chief minister is suffering from a pancreatic ailment and is currently recuperating at his private residence near here after being discharged nearly two weeks ago from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi where he was admitted for a month. “Goa BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar has now said that he (Parrikar) will resume office in November. Since the month of March, the BJP has been saying he will resume office soon,” Deshprabhu said.

“What does this mean? Is he currently on leave or government has kept his post in abeyance for sometime?” he asked. The Congress leader said doctors from the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) were regularly monitoring the health condition of Parrikar. “But despite this, people are kept in darkness about his health,” said the former MLA from Pernem constituency.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane had Thursday declined to divulge details about the CM’s medical condition, saying, “It is for the family members of Parrikar to speak about his health.” Last week, the Congress sought an appointment to meet Parrikar in person or through video-conferencing. The Congress spokesman said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state should show “proof” through video-conferencing that the CM was fit and fine. “Everyone knows how the CM was discharged from the AIIMS. He was taken out on a stretcher on October 14 and after that no one knows what has happened,” Deshprabhu said.

“Don’t misguide public… People have the right to know about the health condition of their CM,” he added. The Congress spokesman said it was high time that the BJP made public details about Parrikar’s health. “If required, the Congress will go to court pleading for directions to the government to release a health bulletin (on Parrikar),” Deshprabhu said. The GMCH has set up a makeshift facility at Parrikar’s private residence to monitor his health and provide treatment.