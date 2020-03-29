Show courage and resolve, follow ‘Lakshman Rekha’, PM Modi tells fellow citizens amid lockdown

PM Narendra Modi said that coronavirus is bent on killing people therefore entire humanity must unite and resolve to eliminate it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sought forgiveness from the people of the country for tough decisions that have caused hardships to people, especially the poor. He said this while referring to the complete lockdown in the country in view of the spread of deadly coronavirus. The 21-day lockdown was announced by the Prime Minister on Tuesday night.

“The fight against coronavirus is a battle of life and death, and tough decisions were necessary,” the PM said in his address to the nation in his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme.The Prime Minister said that the coronavirus disease must be dealt with at the very beginning and all of India is doing just that. He urged Indians to show courage and resolve, follow “Lakshman Rekha” for days to come.

The Prime Minister repeated his appeal to stay indoors following reports that thousands of migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand began their journey back home on foot in view of the lockdown that has brought all vehicular and rail traffic to a grind g halt. Similar scenes were seen in Gujarat and Maharashtra where people began their journey back home on foot due to the non-availability of public transport.

The Prime Minister added that he understands the problem but “there is no other way out to fight the coronavirus”.

“Coronavirus is bent on killing people therefore entire humanity must unite and resolve to eliminate it,” he said and reminded people that “we have to maintain social distance, not emotional and human distance”.

Praising the doctors and health workers for their relentless service, he said, “We should take inspiration from all front-line soldiers in the fight against coronavirus, especially nurses, doctors, paramedics.”

According to Health Ministry data, the country has reported 979 positive coronavirus cases so far. The virus has claimed 25 lives.