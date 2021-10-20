‘Should I keep sitting in restaurants?’: Priyanka Gandhi after being detained on way to Agra

Priyanka's convoy was stopped midway at the first toll-plaza of Lucknow-Agra Expressway.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has been detained today by the Uttar Pradesh police while she was en-route to Agra to meet the family of a man who allegedly died in police custody. Priyanka’s convoy was stopped midway at the first toll-plaza of Lucknow-Agra Expressway as police claimed that she did not have permission to visit the area. The officials later took her to the police line.

“They say I can’t go to Agra. They stop me wherever I go. Should I keep sitting in restaurants? Just because it is politically convenient for them? I want to meet them, what is the big deal?…The moment I try to visit any place other than the party office, then they (Administration) try to stop me…It is also causing inconvenience to the public,” said Priyanka Gandhi.

अरुण वाल्मीकि की मृत्यु पुलिस हिरासत में हुई। उनका परिवार न्याय मांग रहा है। मैं परिवार से मिलने जाना चाहती हूं। उप्र सरकार को डर किस बात का है? क्यों मुझे रोका जा रहा है। आज भगवान वाल्मीकि जयंती है, पीएम ने महात्मा बुद्ध पर बड़ी बातें की, लेकिन उनके संदेशों पर हमला कर रहे हैं। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 20, 2021

In the video which went viral on social media, Congress UP chief Ajay Kumar Lallu was seen being manhandled by the police.

Ajay Kumar Lallu also hit out at the BJP government accusing it of trying to hide its failure. “Chief Minister, what does your government want to hide in Agra? Don’t show your dictatorial politics by pushing, misbehaving with me, our leaders and workers using the police. Congress party will not back down, will not tolerate oppression. We will meet the victim Valmiki family at any cost,” he said.

मुख्यमंत्री जी, आखिर आगरा में क्या छुपाना चाहती है आपकी सरकार? पुलिस के दम पर मुझसे, हमारे नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ धक्का-मुक्की, बदसुलूकी करवा अपनी तानाशाही राजनीति का परिचय मत दो। कांग्रेस पार्टी पीछे नहीं हटेगी, जुल्म नहीं सहेगी। पीड़ित वाल्मीकि परिवार से मिलकर रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/xjFXBjzJCf — Ajay Kumar Lallu (@AjayLalluINC) October 20, 2021

The man who died was a sanitation worker and was arrested by Police yesterday in connection with a theft of Rs 25 Lakhs from a warehouse that took place on 17th October.

“During questioning, he confessed to the crime. Police recovered Rs 15 Lakhs from his home, during recovery he fell ill. Police & his family rushed him to the hospital. The doctors declared him brought dead. FIR registered, further action will be taken as per post-mortem report,” said Muniraj G, SSP Agra.

DG Agra Rajiv Krishna said that action will be taken if any negligence in found.

“Our officers are in contact with his family. They’re cooperating. Action will be taken if there was any negligence. The family has filed a complaint, they suspect that he was beaten up by Police following which he died. FIR registered, matter it will be probed,” said Krishna.