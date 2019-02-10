Shots fired, police vehicles torched: Gujjar agitation in Rajasthan turns violent

The SP said the protesters also pelted stones, injuring four jawans, adding that police had to lob tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

The Gujjar community agitation demanding five percent quota in jobs and educational institutes turned violent in Dholpur district Sunday as shots were fired and three police vehicles torched. Unidentified miscreants fired 8-10 rounds in the air while the blockade on the Agra-Morena Highway was in place, Dholpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Singh told PTI. The agitators set afire three police vehicles, including two jeeps and a bus, he added. The SP said the protesters also pelted stones, injuring four jawans, adding that police had to lob tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

He said traffic movement on the highway resumed later. Gujjars are holding a sit-in protest on rail tracks in Malarna Dungar of Swai Madhopur district from Friday evening. The agitation spread as Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla refused to call off the stir. On Saturday, a government delegation had met Bainsla and his supporters to hold talks, but no agreement could be reached.

Bainsla has said that the community will continue their protest demanding five per cent reservation to the Gujjars, Raika-Rebari, Gadia Luhar, Banjara and the Gadaria communities in government jobs and educational institutions as promised by the state government. The agitation has affected train movement in the NWR and the CWR region, and agitators have now started blocking highways connecting major cities.