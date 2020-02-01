Shots fired in Shaheen Bagh area, suspect taken into custody: Reports

The incident comes exactly a week before Delhi goes to polls on February 11.

A man was reportedly taken into custody after he allegedly fired shots in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, the area which has turned the epicenter of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The suspect, who has identified himself as Kapil Gujjar, has been taken into custody by police personnel, news agency ANI reported.

Empty bullet shells were seen at the site where the man fired bullets in Shaheen Bagh. Following the incident, women formed a human chain at Shaheen Bagh. No injuries were reported in the incident of firing. The incident has triggered panic in the area as it comes just two days after a man opened fire at protesters in the Jamia Nagar area of Delhi, injuring one student. The incident comes exactly a week before Delhi goes to polls on February 11.

#WATCH Delhi: Man who fired bullets in Shaheen Bagh has been taken away from the spot by police. The man claims to be Kapil Gujjar, a resident of Dallupura village (near Noida border). pic.twitter.com/6xHxREQOe1 — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

The incident is believed to have taken place beyond the barricading on the Sarita Vihar side, and not within the protest perimeter. No injuries have been reported as of now.

