Shortlisted for Junior World Cup, Shooter Priya Singh writes to PM Modi for funds, gets Rs 4.5 lakh from Yogi Adityanath

Priya Singh

Priya Singh, the daughter of a labourer from Mawana subdivision of Meerut defied all problems to shoot her way to glory. The 19-year-old got selected to represent India in 50m rifle prone at the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup in Germany’s Suhl scheduled to begin from June 22 . However, the young shooter faced her first challenge even before boarding a flight to Germany. Priya was told that she needed Rs 3-4 lakh to take part in the competition but did not have the fund the travel.

She wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking funds. “I want to take part but I’ve been told that I’ll need Rs 3-4 lakh. My father is a labourer. He is trying his best but isn’t able to arrange funds. I wrote to UP CM & PM Modi. I even went to Sports Minister twice but couldn’t meet him,” she had said.

Priya’s father Brijpal Singh even said that he has written to the local MLA and even sold his buffalo and took a loan from his friends. “I requested MLA, CM, Sports Minister as well as PM, but didn’t receive a response from any of them. I have sold my buffalo, have taken loans from friends and I will send her to Germany at any cost even if the government refuses to help us,” he said.

Neelam Kapur, the Director General of Sports Authority of India tweeted saying that, Priya is a part of the national camps that are fully funded by the Government of India. But since she finished in the 4th position at the national level, she is not being funded by the Government as it only provides aid to the first three. However, Neelam also noted that Priya will be provided with all facilities to improve her score and be a part of the Indian team.

However, soon after the development, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that he has sanctioned an amount of Rs 4.5 lakh for the shooter. He even asked the Meerut District Magistrate to arrange conveyance for the 19-year-old shooter.

“As soon as I came to know about it, I instantly approved an amount of Rs 4.5 lakh to be provided to her by the state government. Meerut District Magistrate has been asked to arrange her conveyance,” he said.