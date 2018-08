The militants shot dead the three policemen at Bonagam in Shopian district, a police officer said. (Representative image)

Three policemen were today killed in a militant attack in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said. The militants shot dead the three policemen at Bonagam in Shopian district, a police officer said. He said a police team has rushed to the spot to investigate the incident.

(More details are awaited.)