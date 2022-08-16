In yet another case of targeted killing in the Valley, a Kashmiri Pandit was killed and his brother injured after militants opened fire in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday, according to the police. The deceased has been identified as Sunil Kumar and the injured as Pintu Kumar.

Jammu & Kashmir | One person killed in firing by terrorists on civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of Shopian. The victim's family mourns his death.



A person was also injured in the incident. As per police, both the deceased &injured belong to the minority community. pic.twitter.com/BhaaEXBTya — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

“Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of #Shopian. One person died and one was injured. Both belong to the minority community. The injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” a police spokesperson said.

Soon after the incident, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at the Central Government-led administration and blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to the provide adequate security to the minorities in the Valley. “When Section 370 was abrogated, the Centre had made tall claims that peace would be restored in the Valley, and the Kashmiri Pandits will be benefitted by the move. This is not the first attack on Kashmiri Pandits. Modi government has been unable to provide security to the Kashmiri Pandits. Now, they want to leave the Valley,” said Owaisi.

Over the past six months, militants have targeted several minorities from local Kashmiri Pandits to migrant labourers in a bid to spread fear and terror in the Valley. Even members of security forces and their families have been targeted and killed by the militants this year. According to reports, the modus operandi of terror-based organisations in Pakistan has taken the country’s intelligence agencies and security personnel by surprise. Several youngsters are believed to be trained and carry out attacks in isolation, with relatively smaller firearms.



The Kashmiri Pandit community have lashed out at the local administration over the recent spate of killings that has terrorised the minority community in the Valley. Many from the Kashmiri Pandit community have threatened to resign earlier and have asked the administration to shift them to Jammu until adequate security was provided to them. On Sunday, a police official was killed in Nowhatta and a migrant worker in Bandipora last week. On Independence Day, Budgam and Srinagar districts have been rocked by two grenade attacks.