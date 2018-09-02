Shopian encounter: Gunbattle underway between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

During the search operation by the security forces, terrorists opened fire on them that led to gunbattle. (File photo: PTI)

An encounter is on between security forces and terrorists in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. Security personnel launched a major operation in Laddi Imamsahab village of the district after getting information on the presence of terrorists in the area, ANI reported.

Last month, as many as five terrorists were killed in an in an encounter with security forces in the district. The night before a terrorist was also killed by the security forces.

“Four more terrorists have been killed in the operation at Kiloora in Shopian. One terrorist was killed last night,” an army official was quoted as saying by the PTI.

Five terrorists who were gunned down were ide4ntified as Waqar Ahmad Sheikh, Umer Nazir Malik, Arshad Ahmad Khan, Arif Ahmad Mir and Aijaz Ahmad Paul, a police officer had said.

Earlier in early April, security forces unleashed a fierce attack on terrorist organisations operating in the Valley. In separate incidents, the Army, police and CRPF had gunned down 11 terrorists. The strikes were carried out in three different areas in South Kashmir in which three Army jawans and two civilians were also killed during the incident.

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief S P Vaid, while briefing the media, had said this operation was one of the biggest counter-offensives against terror groups operating in the Valley in recent times. He also said that operations were a major blow to terrorist groups like Hizbul Mujahideen and the Lashker-e-Taiba.