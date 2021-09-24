Shootout at Delhi’s Rohini court; gangster, three attackers shot dead

Delhi Police Special Cell said that said the two attackers, who were dressed as lawyers, have been shot dead at the court.

At least four people, including a gangster, were killed in a shootout at the premises of Delhi’s Rohini court on Friday. The police said all three attackers were shot dead within the court premises while the injured gangster Rajinder Mann Gogi succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that several others have been injured in the incident. Delhi Police Special Cell said that said the attackers, who were dressed as lawyers, have been shot dead at the court, according to news agency ANI.

The slain attackers, who are believed to be from the rival ‘Tillu’ gang, entered the court premises and opened fire when Gogi was being produced in the court.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana was quoted by News18 saying that the attackers, dressed as advocates, were neutralised by the police officials within the court premises.

Gogi was arrested in in April this year under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) by Delhi Police’s Special Cell. He has been named in 19 cases of murder and attempted murder, besides dozens of extortions, dacoities, carjackings and robberies.