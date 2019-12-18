‘Shoot at sight’: Union minister talks tough on destruction of public property, issues directions

File photo of Suresh Angadi. (Facebook). He said that that Citizenship Act will not affect Indian Muslims.

Amid ongoing protests over the amended Citizenship Act and some having turned violent, Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi has directed the Railways officials to shoot at sight anybody who is found destroying the property of the national transporter.

“I strictly warn the concerned district administrations and Railways authorities, as a minister, and direct them to shoot at sight anybody who destroys public property, including the Railways,” news agency ANI quoted Angadi as saying. Angadi is a Lok Sabha MP from Belagavi. He was in Hubballi on Tuesday to inaugurate a railway project.

Angadi was asked about losses the national transporter is facing due to protests in NE states, West Bengal and other parts of the country. Several videos have been doing the rounds on the internet wherein protesters are seen destroying rail tracks and properties.

He said that such incidents lead to wastage of taxpayers’ money and it takes years for the government to develop facilities for the public.

Angadi reiterated that the Citizenship Act will not hurt the citizens of India including the Muslims and that it only applies to the non-Muslims who fled Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh due to religious persecution.

”Some anti-social elements supported by the Opposition are creating problems in the country. We have given rights to those who were minorities in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, to stay in India,” he said.

He blamed the Congress party and for creating unnecessary problems in an attempt to destabilise the country.