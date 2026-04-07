Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has once again raised concerns over civic infrastructure, this time calling out the poor condition of NH44 Hosur Road in Bengaluru. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shaw questioned the quality and maintenance of the key IT corridor, highlighting issues like poorly designed medians, broken barricades and incomplete road shoulders.

“Whilst @NHAI_Official boasts of its road infrastructure across the country why is the country’s key IT corridor NH44 (formerly NH7) viz Hosur Road so shoddily designed and ill maintained? It’s an eyesore – the medians n barricades are terrible n the shoulders are not asphalted @nitin_gadkari Despite several complaints over several years there is no response. Is this what @NHAI_Official considers its proud track record? @TVMohandasPai @ELCITA_IN,” she wrote.

Whilst @NHAI_Official boasts of its road infrastructure across the country why is the country’s key IT corridor NH44 (formerly NH7) viz Hosur Road so shoddily designed and ill maintained? It’s an eyesore – the medians n barricades are terrible n the shoulders are not asphalted… — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) April 5, 2026

Her concern centred around the visible deterioration of infrastructure on a crucial stretch used daily by thousands of commuters, especially those working in the city’s IT hubs. She also pointed out that despite repeated complaints over the years, there has been little improvement on the ground.

NHAI responds, cites growth and heavy traffic

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) responded by saying the stretch was planned in 2005 and completed in 2010, and has since seen rapid urban and industrial growth. It added that multiple authorities, including local municipalities, are now responsible for its upkeep.

“Thank you for your concern. NHAI informs that this stretch, planned in 2005 and completed in 2010, has since seen rapid urban & industrial growth and now falls under multiple authorities, including GBA and municipalities like Hebbagodi, Chandapura & Attibele. Currently, the stretch handles very high traffic volumes, with over 1 lakh daily commuters, adding to operational and maintenance challenges.”

The authority further said, “Regular maintenance is being carried out by the concessionaire. Periodic renewal works, including overlay, were completed in April 2025. The carriageway is presently in good condition and free from potholes. To ease congestion & eliminate blackspots, NHAI has proposed 4 Vehicular Overpasses (VOPs), including at Veerasandra (Biocon). Work is ongoing at 3 locations.”

Thank you for your concern. NHAI informs that this stretch, planned in 2005 and completed in 2010, has since seen rapid urban & industrial growth and now falls under multiple authorities, including GBA and municipalities like Hebbagodi, Chandapura & Attibele. Currently, the… — NHAI (@NHAI_Official) April 5, 2026

‘Don’t detract from real issue’: Shaw demands on-ground inspection

Unconvinced, Shaw responded again, asking officials to conduct an on-ground inspection of the stretch.

“Can the Chief Engineer of @NHAIROBengaluru please care to inspect their shoddy work like crooked medians broken barricades n incomplete shoulders? Pls don’t detract from real issue of poor condition by talking about project disruption near Biocon,” she wrote.

Not the first time Shaw has raised civic issues

This is not the first time Shaw has spoken about civic problems in Bengaluru. She has earlier raised issues related to garbage management and potholes, repeatedly calling for better accountability and infrastructure standards in the city.

In October 2025, Shaw raised concerns with the Karnataka government over Bengaluru’s “filthy” condition, highlighting that international visitors were taken aback by visible garbage piles and deteriorating road infrastructure.

A month earlier, in September, she had also criticised the city’s waste management, saying a mix of poor civic sense and BBMP’s inefficiency had led to worsening conditions. She urged residents to stop indiscriminate dumping, while stressing the need for better equipment and training for pourakarmikas to improve cleanliness.

“A combination of lack of civic sense and the incompetence of @bbmp in managing city garbage and debris has made our city filthy. Citizens must cooperate by not dumping garbage and creating ugly dark spots. Pourakarmikas need to be given better equipment and training to keep the city clean,” Shaw wrote on X.

The issue soon gained political traction, with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar arguing that the city was being unfairly singled out, noting that even areas around the Prime Minister’s residence in Delhi face similar road issues.