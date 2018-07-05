Shocking! Yet another lynching, youth beaten up in Rajkot over child-lifting rumours

As per the police, the youth belongs to state’s Chotta Udaipur district.

In yet another shocking incident of lynching, a youth was brutally beaten up in Gujarat’s Rajkot over child-abduction rumours on Wednesday. The youth has been admitted to a hospital in the city. The police have registered an FIR. As per the police, the youth belongs to state’s Chotta Udaipur district. The incident comes in backdrop of a number of lynching cases across the country, including one in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

Last week, a woman was beaten to death by a mob of 30-40 men on the suspicion of being a child-lifter in the state’s Ahmedabad. The woman was intercepted by a mob near Juna Vadaj Circle in the city. The mob attacked the woman and her four accomplices travelling in an auto rickshaw. The Gujarat police had even issued an advisory urging people not to believe social media rumours about child-lifting gangs. The advisory asked people to contact police if they spot any suspicious person and also warned that action will be taken against rumour-mongers on social media.

A number of lynching cases, that reportedly erupted after rumours on the social media, have shocked the country in recent times. Days ago, five people were murdered in Maharashtra’s Dhule over the rumours being child-lifters. As per police, a mob of around 3,000 people was involved in the incident. In Uttar Pradesh, a man was murdered allegedly on the charges of slaughtering cows in Hapur district. In Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat, a mob of 50-60 villagers lynched up two innocent men last week on suspicion that they were going to kill people and sell their body parts.

The spate of killings has led judiciary and government to get acting in the matter. The Supreme Court of India has held the state machinery responsible for keeping a check on all kind of vigilantism, including lynching in the name of cow protection.

The government has also communicated the issue of rumours on the social media to messaging service provider Whatsapp. Speaking the on issue, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has termed as “unacceptable” any misuse of WhatsApp to spread fake messages designed to “provoke” and “instigate” people.

He has said that finding technological solutions to detect such content cannot be “rocket science” for digital giants who reap benefits from the Indian market. The government has also shot off a notice to WhatsApp over a spate of lynching incidents purportedly triggered by provocative messages circulating on the platform. Prasad has also made it clear that WhatsApp – being the creator of the messaging platform – cannot absolve itself of its responsibility and accountability.