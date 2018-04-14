Shocking! Woman walks into Mumbai restaurant, steals Rs 2 lakh

Refused to oblige at first, the manager then allowed the woman to use the computer at the counter area. (Representational image, Source: PTI)

In a shocking incident reported from Mumbai, a woman allegedly stole around Rs 2 lakh from a restaurant in Khar (West). The theft reportedly took place on the afternoon of April 2 when the middle-aged woman walked into the restaurant as a regular customer. The woman entered while speaking on the phone and after entering, struck up a conversation with the manager of the restaurant. She reportedly requested him to use the computer at the cash counter.

Refused to oblige at first, the manager then allowed the woman to use the computer at the counter area when she tricked him into believing that she knew a person working there. The woman also showed something to him on her phone that convinced the manager.

Since he did not feel any kind of threat, the manager allowed the woman to use the system. While the staff was busy attending to other customers and the restaurant manager was away, the woman managed to take out around Rs 2 lakh from the drawer.

“The manager was told that the man she knew had asked her to do some work on the computer. The manager believed her and allowed her to use the system. She took out around Rs2 lakh from the drawer, which was the restaurant’s earning till then on that day,” an officer told HT.

When the manager reached the counter to check on the woman, she was not present there. Later on, when the manager checked the cash in the drawer, the cash was found to be missing from the drawer.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered on April 3 with Khar police station under Section 380 (theft) of the IPC.

The Police have taken the statements of the witnesses in the case to trace the woman.