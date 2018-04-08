Shocking! Upper caste man shot dead in Uttar Pradesh for marrying Dalit girl

In a suspected case of honour killing, a 19-year-old man, who had recently married a Dalit woman, was shot dead

The incident took place in the posh Birhana road area, just 500 yards from the Pheel-khana police station. Police identified the deceased as Sonu Singh alias Naru, a resident of Sirki Mohal.

As many as five persons, including the woman’s uncle, Ashish Sonkar, came on two motorcycles and shot Singh in the head, Circle Officer (Kotwali) Ajay Kumar said. Police rushed to the spot and found the victim lying on the road in a pool of blood. He died on the way to hospital, the CO added.

A probe confirmed that Singh and the Dalit woman were in a relationship and had tied the nuptial knot a few months ago. The woman’s relatives had opposed their marriage. The inter-caste marriage could be a reason behind the killing, Superintendent of Police (East) Anurag Arya said. He said the woman’s uncle had hired killers to kill Singh.

“We have detained the prime suspects,” the SP added.