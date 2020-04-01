Shocking! Search party on lookout for Tablighi Jamaat attendees fired upon in Bihar’s Madhubani

According to Bihar police, cops are monitoring and trying to track down 86 people and 57 foreigners who had attended the event in Nizamuddin in Delhi.

While the government is racing against time to trace members of the Tablighi Jamaat who attended a religious congregation last month, a shocking report of a search party including Bihar Police personnel being fired upon by unidentified assailants has been reported from Bihar’s Madhubani, reports Times Now. The search party included Bihar police personnel.

As per the report, the police received a tip-off about the presence of jamaatis at a local mosque when they were organising a jamaat. Since they had links to the event that took place in Delhi between March 1 and 15, police reached the mosque to detain the jamaatis and isolate them.

Police said the event at a local mosque was being organised despite a sweeping lockdown that is place in view of coronavirus outbreak. According to Jhanjharpur DSP Amit Sharan, three people have been arrested in connection with the attack.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said that they are monitoring and trying to track down 86 people and 57 foreigners who had attended the event in Nizamuddin in Delhi. The cops have quarantined 48 of them so far.

#Breaking 1st on TIMES NOW | A search party was fired upon for searching Markaz attendees in Madhubani. TIMES NOW’s Shyam with details. | #CoronaHarega pic.twitter.com/6Ue7hPzOCS — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 1, 2020

Nizamuddin has become a hotspot of coronavirus in the country. Nearly 2,500 people from different cities participated in the event and thus violated the preventive measures announced by the government in view of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs in a letter addressed to the chief secretaries of states and the police chiefs has warned states that members of the Tablighi Jamaat are spread across the country and are potential carriers of the deadly coronavirus. It said all foreign delegates who arrived in different states on tourist visa should be screened and reported.

According to the MHA data, around 2,100 foreigners arrived in the country in 2020 and have been associated with Tablighi Jamaat activities in different cities. Many of them have tested positive for the deadly virus.