Shocking robbery in Delhi – Cashier of Corporation Bank shot dead, Rs 2 lakh looted

Shocking robbery in Delhi: The incident took place in Dwarka

In a shocking case of robbery, a cashier of Corporation Bank was shot dead in New Delhi’s Dwarka today. The incident took place at a branch of Corporation Bank in Chhawla area in southwest Delhi. Three persons were injured after four unidentified assailants opened fire at them and looted the cash worth Rs 2 Lakh, according to Police.

Police was informed about a firing of a Corporation Nank branch in Khaira Village at 3.45 pm, they said. According to reports, four people barged into the bank for loot. Subsequently, they fired on the cashier Santosh Kumar. He was taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said. The perpetrators fled on motorcycles, police was quoted as saying by PTI. Further investigation was underway.

Earlier, in Kochi, burglars struck two automated teller machines in Thrissur and Ernakulam districts of Kerala making away with Rs 35 lakh in the early hours. Friday, police said. Police suspect the involvement of a single gang. In the first incident, the ATM of a nationalised bank at Irumbanam in Thrippunithura in Ernakulam district was looted.