Shocking! Rajasthan Congress MLA denies ration to elderly lady who says PM Modi better than CM Ashok Gehlot

A Congress MLA in Rajasthan has landed himself in the midst of a controversy after he refused ration to an elderly woman just because she praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The MLA in question is Rajendra Bidhuri who represents the Begun Assembly constituency.

The incident occurred when the MLA was distributing food and other essential items to the people of his constituency amid the coronavirus crisis. A video of the incident tweeted by BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar shows the legislator asking the crowd to choose who is better among Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

An elderly woman from the crowd then replied, ‘PM Modi’. The MLA, apparently taken aback by the woman’s response, asked the senior citizen to leave the ration there and “go light diyas” instead. The video of the entire incident was recorded using a mobile camera which went viral on social media in no time.

“Woh diya waala Modi (The one asked to light up diyas)… batao kaun achha, aap ko keh raha hu …..kya keh rahe ho Modi, toh phir diya jalao ration chod jao (Tell me who is good. I am asking you. Are you saying Modi? Now light diya and leave the ration here,” he said while pointing his finger at the woman in the crowd.

“This is very shameful behaviour from Congress MLA in Rajasthan. Through the feed the needy initiative BJP workers are daily distributing food and ration to 5 crore needy. But they don’t differentiate while helping. Anyways this difference is obvious,” BJP’s Satya Kumar wrote in his tweet.

The Congress party has taken credited for effectively containing the spread of deadly virus in the state. The state Congress leaders and even party president Sonia Gandhi has credited Rahul Gandhi for the Bhilwara model of containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rajasthan has reported 1478 positive coronavirus cases and 14 deaths so far.