Shocking! OYO Rooms manager arrested for raping woman in Gurgaon hotel

In a shocking incident reported from Gurgaon, a 22-year-old woman has been allegedly raped by a 28-year-old OYO rooms demand manager.

In a shocking incident reported from Gurgaon, a 22-year-old woman has been allegedly raped by a 28-year-old OYO rooms demand manager. As per reports, the woman was residing in a hotel “Emaar Residency” in Sector 45 for a few weeks. She had booked the room via OYO and was staying with her husband. She was recuperating from an illness and had been recommended rest before she returned home in Uttar Pradesh.

On Sunday, when her husband was out, the accused Raghav told the woman to change rooms. However, the woman insisted on waiting until her husband returned. But, Raghav returned twice to the woman who was alone. It was when he returned for the third time around midnight that he allegedly forced himself on the woman and sexually assaulted her.

As per the cops, the woman regained her senses after a while and realised she had been raped. On confronting Raghav, he first denied the allegation but later owned up to his crime when she threatened to file a police complaint. The woman and her husband then filed a complaint at Sector 40 police station on Tuesday.

According to police of Sector 40 police station, a case has been registered. The victim has said in her statement that after the accused forced himself upon her, she fell unconscious. When she woke up, she realised that he had sexually assaulted her. The accused was arrested on Wednesday. He has confessed to the crime and been remanded to judicial custody.

OYO Rooms said Raghav has been suspended. “We are deeply saddened by this incident and will continue to extend full support to the police authorities in their investigation… Further, we will do everything possible to ensure the affected gets justice and will do everything in our might to ensure it. Safety of guests and especially women staying with us or working with us is of paramount importance. We have a stringent zero-tolerance policy in this regard for our hotel partners as well. As the matter is under investigation, we have suspended the employee in question and will cooperate with the authority,” OYO said in a statement responding to the incident. OYO Rooms said it did not own Emaar Residency, but was a partner on a franchise model.