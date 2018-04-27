Shocking! Newly-wed woman among five dead in jeep-truck collision in MP’s Rajgarh district

The accident took place on the Agra-Mumbai national highway in the morning hours when the marriage party was returning to Talen town in Rajgarh district. (ANI)

Five members of a marriage party, including a newly-married woman, were killed and three others injured when their jeep collided with a truck near Laharcha village in the district today, police said. The accident took place on the Agra-Mumbai national highway in the morning hours when the marriage party was returning to Talen town in Rajgarh district, a police official said.

“The marriage party was coming from Binkhyai village in Guna district when their jeep collided head-on with a truck. Five persons, including the newly-married woman, died in the incident,” Chanchoda police station in-charge Praveen Chouhan said. The deceased were identified as the newly-wed woman Bhuribai (21), Kajal Lodha (14), Gajraj Lodha (49), Gopal (45) and Kailash (50).

The injured have been admitted to different hospitals and the truck involved in the accident has been seized, Chouhan said adding that its driver escaped from the spot after the mishap. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is on, he added.