Shocking! Mother allegedly throws 6-month-old girl child in fire

A woman allegedly threw her 6-month-old girl child into the fire here today following a family dispute, police said. The ghastly incident took place at Salia Sahi slum in the city and the critically injured baby was first rushed to a hospital here and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. She has sustained 90 per cent burns and her condition is critical, doctors treating her said.

Police said the woman, who is suspected to be mentally challanged, threw the baby into fire in a fit of rage after a heated argument with her husband. The couple was detained interrogation, the police said.