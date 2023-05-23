Shocking misbehaviour’: AAP on policeman dragging Manish Sisodia video, Delhi police denies charge

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as well as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Tuesday demanded action against a policeman who was seen holding and dragging party leader Manish Sisodia by his neck at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court premises.

In the video, shared on Twitter, a policeman can be seen walking down Sisodia, who is flanked by security personnel and media persons. As the former deputy Chief Minister answers a question posed by a journalist, the policeman can be seen grabbing him by his neck and pushing him towards the exit.

Sisodia is currently in Tihar jail in the alleged Delhi Excise Policy case and his bail application is pending in the Delhi High Court.

AAP leader Atishi shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “Shocking misbehaviour by this policeman with Manish ji in Rouse Avenue Court. Delhi police should suspend him immediately.”

Arvind Kejriwal also reacted to the video and said, “Does the police have the right to behave with Manish like this? Or have they been asked to behave in this manner from above?”

Meanwhile, Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, said, “Modi ji has become arrogant like Duryodhan. It was because of arrogance that the Mahabharata war took place and Duryodhana’s arrogance came to an end. The ground is being prepared for Mahabharata in the 2024 elections and with the blessings of Lord Krishna, this election will end the arrogance of BJP.”

Delhi Police, on its part, said that the allegations of the cop misbehaving are “defamatory”.

Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said that during the court proceedings, there was no incident of police misconduct.

“The allegations are defamatory. The police action was mandatory, from a security standpoint…Issuing statements to the media by the accused in the midst of judicial protection is against the law,” Nalwa said.