Shocking! MBBS student allegedly kills self because of ragging in Bhopal college

The deceased was the first year student of the Laxmi Narayan Medical College (LNMC) in Bhopal.

A 21-year-old MBBS student was today found hanging at the residence of his relative in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul, police said.

While the father of deceased Yash Sathe alleged that his son had committed suicide due to ragging by his seniors in the college, police said they are investigating the reason that apparently drove Yash to take his own life.

A police official said Yash had injury marks on his face.

However, the college authorities denied allegations of ragging, saying Yash had stopped coming to the college since last one year.

“Yash Sathe committed suicide at his relative’s place at Chandrashekar Nagar last night. He was found hanging in a room this morning,” said Kotwali police station Inspector Rajesh Sahu.

Yash’s father Prahlad Sathe said, “My son got admitted to LNMC last year. Some of his seniors had ragged my son who lodged a complaint with the college management, but no action was taken against them.

“Seniors were ragging and bothering him. Some students of the college had thrashed Yash and his seniors had even accused him of stealing money,” Sathe said.

Yash’s cousin Vijay Pawar said the deceased had injury marks on his face when he reached his home around 10 pm last night.

“Yash had said that he was beaten up by senior students,” Pawar said.

When contacted, LNMC Trust Secretary Anupam Chouksey told PTI that Yash ceased to be a student of the college after he stopped coming to the institute since last one year after he failed to clear his first year course.

He had been a student of the 2016 batch, Chouksey said.

He denied that Yash was subjected to ragging at the college.

Sahu said the police have sent Yash’s body for postmortem.

“We have registered a case and investigating the matter to find out the trigger behind Yash taking his own life,” the police inspector said.