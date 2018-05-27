Shocking! Man, minor nephew buried alive in Rajasthan

The victims were immediately rushed to a community health centre (CHC) from where they were referred to the Bundi district hospital.

A 25-year-old man and his nephew were buried alive under a 10-feet-high sand mound in Badi Baadiya village of Bundi district, police said today. The incident occurred last evening when Shyam Kahar and Shivraj Kahar (16) were sitting in a forest under the shadow of a sand mound to save themselves from the scorching heat, SHO at Gendoli police station Sampat Singh said. The victims were immediately rushed to a community health centre (CHC) from where they were referred to the Bundi district hospital.

“The two were taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead,” Singh said, adding that their bodies were later handed over to their family members after postmortem. The police have registered a case under section 174 of the CrPC, he said.