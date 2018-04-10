IndiGo passenger says manhandled, offloaded for objecting to mosquitoes on board; airline responds

The passenger, identified as Dr Saurabh Rai, alleged that he was manhandled by the crew member and forced to deplane after he raised the objection regarding mosquitos on board. (ANI)

In a shocking incident, a passenger onboard an IndiGo flight from Lucknow to Bengaluru has claimed that he was threatened and eventually offloaded from the aircraft after he raised an objection to the presence of mosquitoes inside the aircraft. The passenger, identified as Dr Saurabh Rai, alleged that he was manhandled by the crew member and forced to deplane after he raised the objection regarding mosquitos on board.

Dr Saurabh Rai said, “They held me by the collar and dragged me through the aisle, I heard crew saying ‘if you have a problem with mosquitoes then why don’t you leave India?” Reacting to the incident, IndiGo said that the passenger was offloaded on grounds of his unruly behaviour. Indigo said that Rai expressed his concerns over mosquitos on board, but became aggressive and started using threatening language before the cabin crew could address his concerns.

As the matter escalated after the closure of the aircraft doors, Rai attempted to instigate other passengers on board to damage the aircraft and used words such as ‘hijack’, the company said. Therefore, keeping in mind applicable safety protocols, crew apprised the pilot-in-command who decided to offload him, IndiGo said.

Rai took to Twitter and posted a video alleging that he was manhandled by airline staff. “They (the crew members) called me a terrorist and said that I was a threat to other passengers,” he says in the video. While speaking to a news channel, Rai said that he got to know from social media that he had used the word ‘hijacking’ or tried to hijack the aeroplane, the doctor explained.

He further said that he was sitting in the flight on his seat while he found mosquitoes inside the plane. Following this, he asked the crew for a mosquito repellent as many people including children were bitten by them. Rai said that he did not hear anything from IndiGo after the incident.