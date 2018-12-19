Shocking! India fifth deadliest country for journalists, shares spot with this superpower

At least six journalists have been killed in India in the past three years by criminal organisations involved in the illegal extraction of sand or other illegal mining. (Representational Image)

India has emerged in the world’s five deadliest countries for journalists alongside a first-time entrant in the list – the United States. As per a report, these countries witnessed the killing of journalists in cold blood even when they were not at war or in conflict.

According to a report by Reporters Without Borders, as many as six journalists have been murdered this year in India and many others were the targets of murder attempts, physical attacks, and threats. In addition, the journalists witnessed hate campaigns against them, including incitement to murder, which is a common thing on social networks.

“The world’s five deadliest countries for journalists include three – India, Mexico, and for the first time the United States – where journalists were killed in cold blood although these countries were not at war or in conflict,” the report said.

(Source: RSF report)

The report observes that the killing of journalists were carried out using barbaric methods. Citing the killing of two journalists Navin Nischal and Vijay Singh, who worked for Dainik Bhaskar, the report says, “A village chief in the northeastern Indian state of Bihar killed two journalists, Navin Nischal and Vijay Singh, in retaliation for their reporting by deliberately running them down with his SUV on 25 March. On the same day in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, a dump truck was used to run down and kill Sandeep Sharma, a journalist who had been investigating a local sand mafia,” the report reads.

At least six journalists have been killed in the past three years by criminal organisations involved in the illegal extraction of sand or other illegal mining.

The US has also joined the ranks of the world’s deadliest countries for the media this year. A total of six journalists have been killed in the US out of which four journalists were among the five employees of the Capital Gazette, who were killed on June 28 when a man walked in and opened fire with a shotgun.

Afghanistan continued at the top slot with a total of 15 journalists killed in the violent attacks and is the world’s deadliest country for journalists and media workers in 2018, 17 years after the US-led war began.