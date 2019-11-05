Shocking! In this UP govt office, employees bring helmets along for protection

This is because the building in which they work is in a dilapidated office building (ANI Image)

Safety at workplace is a priority for each and every employee in a company. It is one of the key factors for all sectors whether government or private. Alexander Hamilton, the founding father of the United States of America, once said that safety from external danger is “the most powerful director of national conduct”.

However, recent images of employees working in the electricity department of Uttar Pradesh’s Banda defy all such logic. The employees here are seen wearing helmets to protect themselves from any untoward incident as their place of work is a dilapidated office building. The images, which have now gone viral, showed the poor condition of the building in which the office is located.

Speaking to news agency ANI, one of the employees said that the situation has remained the same for the last two years despite written appeals to authorities in this regard on numerous occasions. “It’s the same condition since I joined 2 years ago. We’ve written to authorities but there is no response,” said the employee.

Banda: Employees of electricity dept wear helmets to protect themselves from any untoward incident while working in dilapidated office building. One of the employees says,”It’s the same condition since I joined 2 yrs ago. We’ve written to authorities but there is no response”. pic.twitter.com/S3MYarY6zi — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 4, 2019

Around 12-13 employees work in the building. The roof of the room developed several holes as the plaster came off. During the rainy season, the employees used to bring umbrellas to guard themselves from rainwaters. Not only the office, the poor condition of the furniture present inside the room also speaks volumes about the prevailing situation.

This is not the first time that employees have worn a helmet while working in the office. In 2017, the employees working at a Bihar government office in East Champaran district wore helmets for similar reasons. Even the visitors who visited the office for work wore helmets to protect themselves from any untoward incident.