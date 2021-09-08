Shocking! Human skull found in woman’s baggage at Indore airport; know what happened next

Following the incident, police recorded her statement and allowed her to go. (PTI)

A woman was stopped from boarding a flight at Indore’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport after a human skull was found in her baggage, police informed on Tuesday.

The woman was a resident of Ujjain district and is said to be a religious leader. She came to the airport to board a Delhi-bound flight, informed the aerodrome police station in-charge Rahul Sharma.

However, when her luggage was scanned at the airport, the security personnel were shocked to see a human skull inside. When they asked the woman about it, she informed that the skull was of her late Guru and she wanted to immerse it in Haridwar.

“Police questioned the Sadhvi. She said it was of her late Guru and she was on her way to Haridwar to immerse it along with other remains in the Ganga,” Sharma said adding that she was not allowed to board the flight.

Following the incident, police recorded her statement and allowed her to go. She was not allowed to board the flight as she had not obtained any permission to carry along a human skull or other mortal remains on a flight.