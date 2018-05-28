Shocking! Giant wheel crash kills 10-year-old girl in Andhra Pradesh, operator ignored warnings

Giant wheel, Andhra Pradesh, Anantpur town, giant wheel accident

A joy ride turned fatal for a 10-year-old girl in Anantpur town of Andhra Pradesh when a bolt holding the giant wheel ride she was on came off bringing the car crashing down. According to media reports, six others including three kids were severely injured in the incident at a local fair.

The freak accident occured on Sunday night. Visuals of the incident show one of the trolley cars of the giant wheel crashing after a loose bolt came off. Reports suggest that people had alerted the operator of the wheel about the loose bolt but it was ignored.

As soon as the bolt came off, the trolley car crashed and the girl fell on the land. She died instantly. The fair was organised at a junior college ground in Anantapur.

Immediately after the incident, people caught the operator and allegedly beat him up. He was later handed over to the police. The operator was allegedly drunk. The district administration officials said that a probe has been ordered in the incident.

The fair was crowded as it was a Sunday evening.

This isn’t the first such incident of negligence at the hands of such joy ride operators. In 2016, one person was killed and at least 25 others were injured when a Disco Dancer joyrider collapsed during a test ride at the Kishkinta Amusement Park near Chennai. The joyrider was being tested just after the rainfall and was about to be thrown open to public.