Shocking end to a dream! Engineering student kills self by taking 170 BP tablets

Not being able to fulfil dreams of parents often cause depression and anxiety in engineering aspirants. Rahul Bhargava had dreams to achieve but chose to take an extreme step. The 25-year-old engineering student of a private college allegedly took 170 Blood Pressure controlling pills at his rented residence in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, according to a Times of India report.

Police said that Rahul did not leave any suicide note. However, his family members said that depression is the reason behind this tragic consequence. As per reports, Rahul could not complete his engineering course in eight years.

Rahul took medicines on Tuesday. After sometimes, he called his friends. They took him to a nearby hospital where Rahul died while being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the TOI report says. A few days ago, Rahul had a heart attack and was treated for the same. He was also taking medicines for blood pressure problem.

Rahul hailed from Shivpuri. His father is a school teacher. While his father wanted him to crack PSC examination, Rahul was willing to open a gym. Rahul took admission to private Engineering College in 2010. However, he had still three subjects to clear.