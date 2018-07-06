Shocking!! Employee whipped mercilessly by petrol pump owner for not coming to work in MP’s Hoshangabad; watch video

The video was made by the accused itself, both of whom have now been arrested by the police. (ANI)

In a shocking incident, a petrol pump employee in Madhya Pradesh’s Hoshangabad was recently tied and whipped continuously by the owner for not coming to work. Yes, you read that right. An employer thrashed his employee for not coming to work for 5-6 days.

The incident surfaced after a video clip of the same went viral showing how brutally the man was beaten up by the Petrol pump owner and his friends. News agency ANI, quoted the employee as stating the reason his absence from work as the reason why he was beaten up.

“I met with an accident so didn’t go to work for 5-6 days. Owner and his friend called me at pump and beat me,” the victim said. The video was allegedly filmed by the accused himself, the owner and his friends have now been arrested by the police. While the date when the incident took place is still not clear, it can be clearly seen how mercilessly the man was beaten up by the owner.

#WATCH: An employee at a petrol pump in Madhya Pradesh’s Hoshangabad being thrashed with whip for not coming to work. Both accused arrested. Victim says, ‘I met with an accident so didn’t go to work for 5-6 days. Owner&his friend called me at pump&beat me’.(NOTE: Strong Language) pic.twitter.com/HjNaQa6Pte — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2018

The video of the incident was taken in as evidence for the arrest that has been made by the police. They are yet to comment on the incident.