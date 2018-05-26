Shocking! Dogs seen in wards of Hardoi’s district hospital in Uttar Pradesh

Dogs seen in wards of Hardoi’s district hospital in Uttar Pradesh. (twitter.com/ANI)

The negligent behaviour of district hospital staff has come to light from Hardoi, Uttar Pardesh. In what comes as a shocker, dogs were seen in wards of Hardoi’s district hospital. An image of the same was shared by news agency ANI on its Twitter handle where dogs can be seen lying on the ground while patients rest on beds. A few patients said that they are scared but when complained, they are asked to shoo away the dogs themselves.

“We are scared but if we complain to the staff they say just shoo the dogs away yourself,” they were quoted saying. After the case was taken to the Chief Medical Officer, he engaged staff to stop dogs from entering the hospital. “We have taken cognizance of it and have deployed staff to not let this happen,” he said.

A similar incident was reported in the past when a video went viral on social media in which a dog was eating a body in the mortuary of the district hospital in Aligarh. The video which emerged just a week after photos of stray dogs moving in the general ward of Agra women hospital created an outrage.

After the video went viral, The Aligarh district magistrate CB Singh ordered a detailed probe into the matter. “Two in-charge pharmacists of the mortuary, Prashant Walian and Ravi Dixit, have been suspended. Police have also been asked to identify the policeman who had taken this body to the mortuary. According to procedure, bodies taken by police for post-mortem have to be handed over to the in-charge of the mortuary,” he had said.