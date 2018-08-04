Shocking! Delhi businessman robbed of Rs 70 lakh robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight

A 40-year-old Delhi-based businessman was robbed of Rs 70 lakh at gunpoint in broad daylight in the national capital. The incident took place on Thursday when businessman – Kashish Bansal, was on the way to Gurgaon from his home in Rohini. The entire incident was captured on the mobile phone by a passer-by. Three men on a motorcycle reportedly stopped Bansal on a flyover in west Delhi’s Naraina. The trio took Rs 70 lakh from the dicky of his car.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. According to police, the trio accused are expected to be known to the victim as they know where the money was kept.

According to news agency ANI, the video clip captured by passers-by shows scenes just outside white SUV which was stopped in the middle of the flyover. Out of three robbers, one is seen holding a pistol and standing outside the car while Bansal is seen sitting on the driver’s seat. The unsteady clip also shows two other men. Bansal also managed to flee to the other side of the road.

On May 26, 2018, a similar incident took place at northwest Delhi’s model town. Four men with covered faces robbed Rs 35 lakh from the driver and manager of a Copper businessman. The entire incident has once again raised the issue of law and order in the national capital.