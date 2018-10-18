Shocking! Dehradun school denies admission to minor rape survivor

In a shocking piece of news reported from Dehradun, a city-based school has allegedly refused to admit a minor rape survivor. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the CBSE affiliated school denied admission to the 16-year-old survivor only because she was gang-raped at a boarding school in the recent past.

It said that family of the victim has now written a letter to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and state Education minister Arvind Pandey demanding strict action against the school. The letter was sent to the CM by lawyer Aruna Negi Chauhan on behalf of the girl and her parents.

According to Chouhan, the minor girl’s parents want CM to annul the school’s affiliation and initiate ‘strict legal action’. She said that when the parents of the girl tried to admit their daughter to private schools in the city, many of them refused.

“While the other schools did not give the parents any explanation, one private school categorically told them that they cannot give admission to her as she is a rape victim,” the HT report quoted the lawyer as saying.

The lawyer also questioned how did the the school get to know that the girl was a rape survivor. Chauhan said that she has also written a letter to the SSP and demanded that a thorough must be ordered into how the minor’s identity was revealed.

“By law, her identity has to be protected. We want the police to investigate who is behind this,” she said.

The HT report said that the minor girl was raped by four students of her former boarding school in August. The girl had not informed her parents about the crime that had taken place on August 14. But in September, she narrated about the ordeal to her elder sister after realising she was pregnant.

The matter was then reported to SSP Nivedita Kukreti. Police arrested all the four boys from the boarding school. Also, the director, principal, administration officer, his wife and hostel caretaker were taken into custody by the police for allegedly trying to destroy evidence.