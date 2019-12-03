Shocking! Dead rat found in a midday meal in UP

NGO Janklyan Samiti of Hapur had supplied the food to the school. (Representative image: PTI)

In a shocking incident, a dead rat was found in the mid-day meal in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar. The incident happened at Janata Inter-College which in Mustafabad Panchenda village of Muzaffarnagar District, UP. Informing about the incident, Additional District Magistrate Amit Kumar Singh said an inquiry has been ordered in the incident and that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

As per reports, NGO Janklyan Samiti of Hapur had supplied the food to the school. The district authorities have also ordered to file an FIR against the mid-day meal supplier.

This comes just days after a video emerged showing a liter of milk being diluted with a bucket of water to serve 81 children. This happened at a government school in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh. A teacher was suspended after this came to light.

Later, an officer said that milk was unavailable and the people at the school were directed by the authority to mix water in it in a balanced quantity.

“I am also being told that teachers had gone to get more milk but meanwhile, pictures were clicked and distributed,” ANI quoted the officer as saying.

Earlier this year, a video had gone viral in which a woman was seen distributing rotis to school kids, while another person was distributing salt on them in the mid-day meal.

Taking note of this, the National Human Rights Commission had sent a notice to the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary, after which two teachers were suspended. The NHRC asked for a detailed report on midday meal status across the country in four weeks.