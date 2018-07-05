Shocking! Days after Burari horror, family of 5 attempts mass suicide in Maharashtra’s Alibaug

Days after 11 members of a family allegedly committed suicide to attain salvation in Delhi’s Burari area, a similar report has come from Maharashtra’s Alibaug. According to reports, five members of a family including twins attempted to kill themselves by consuming phenyl. However, they were admitted to the hospital in time where they are currently undergoing treatment.

A report in Times of India said that the incident took place in Akshi village on Wednesday. It said that five persons included a one-and-half-year-old twins, 50-year-old paralytic woman Ranjana Patil, her husband Ramchandra (60) her husband and daughter in law Savita (25).

Neighbours learned about the incident when no one from the family came out on Wednesday till 10 am. A woman went to their house and knocked on the door, but got no response. She then informed the locals who broke open the door. When neighbours entered the house, they found all five in an unconscious state.

Police said that the locals then informed the administration and were rushed to a civil hospital. Upon arrival at the hospital, all were given medicines for immediate relief but the twins – Swaraj and Swarali were referred to JJ Hospital in Mumbai as their condition deteriorated.

After the preliminary investigation, police said that they recovered a bottle of phenyl in the hall but they are yet to find the exact reason why the family took this extreme step. Raigad district civil surgeon confirmed that the five members had consumed phenly. While three continue to be in an ICU, two were sent to JJ Hospital sot specialised treatment.

Inspector Dashrath Patil told the daily that Ramchandra is an auto-rickshaw driver and they have been informed that there was no emotional or financial crisis in the family. Police said that they are investigating all the angles in the case and assured of necessary action. They said that statement of the family will be recorded once there are discharged from ICU.

The incident took place days after a family of 11 members in Delhi allegedly committed suicide to attain salvation.