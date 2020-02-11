Shocking! Chief electoral officer of Kerala robbed during flight; seeks action from Air India

Meena said that Air India has not contacted him as of now with any follow-up after the FIR was sent.

In a unique case of robbery, the chief electoral officer of Kerala, Teeka Ram Meena was robbed of Rs 75,000 during his flight from Jaipur to Thiruvananthapuram this week, The Indian Express reported. According to the report, Teeka Ram Meena was flying Air India and money was kept in his checked-in suitcase. The officer had not locked his suitcase during his flight and he got to know about the robbery only after he landed in Thiruvananthapuram. “The bags were scanned and there were some helpers from the airport authority who took my luggage for check-in and requested me to wait in the lounge. They scanned my bags and put it in the aircraft. Since the bags were checked-in directly to Thiruvananthapuram, there was no occasion to check the bags after I landed at Delhi,” he told The Indian Express.

Meena was on a connecting flight which had also stopped in Delhi. After his flight from Delhi, he got suspicious of the bag. He further claimed that the envelope which had the money was present in his suitcase but the money inside was stolen. He had then contacted Air India and informed them about the robbery. The company had further advised Meena to file a police complaint with the local police and the airlines’ office in Delhi was sent the corresponding FIR. “The Kerala CEO suspects the money could have been stolen at either of the airports in Delhi or Jaipur,” the report said.

Also Read: Delhi Election Result 2020: Congress maintains count with zero seats and 63 candidates losing their deposits

According to Meena, the X-ray scanners at the Delhi airport would be able to reveal where the robbery could have taken place. He also said that Air India has not contacted him as of now with any follow-up after the FIR was sent. “I hope they take some follow-up action,” Meena said.