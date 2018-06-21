​​​
Shocking CCTV footage of overspeeding car losing control, ramming into other vehicles in Mumbai – Watch video

A shocking footage of CCTV camera showing car accident is going viral on social media.

By: | Published: June 21, 2018 11:29 PM
car accident, accident videos, mumbai, dharavi, accident videos, shocking accident videos The incident took place in Mumbai’s Dharavi.

A shocking footage of CCTV camera showing car accident is going viral on social media. The video shows an overspeeding car ramming into other vehicles and some people. The incident took place in Mumbai’s Dharavi on 19th June. According to a report in news agency ANI, total 5 people have been injured in the incident. Moreover, two of them critical.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:-

However, a case has been registered in this regard and the driver has been arrested.

(More details awaited)

