Shocking! Candidate dies during police constable recruitment exercise

The candidate, who was in his early 20s, was taken to the Government hospital here in ambulance immediately after he felt exhausted and fainted during the 5 km race, police said. (Representational photo)

A man died after he fainted during a cross-country race conducted as part of exercise to recruit police constables in Odisha’s Kalahandi district today.

The candidate, who was in his early 20s, was taken to the Government hospital here in ambulance immediately after he felt exhausted and fainted during the 5 km race, police said.

However, his BP dropped and he passed away during treatment. The deceased was identified as Susanta Naik of Dhanrabhata village under Lanjigarh block in Kalahandi district, they said.

Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), Kalahandi, Dr Saroj kumar Tihadi said the death might have been due to cardiac arrest.

Kalahandi Superintendent of Police, B Biswanath said the deceased was exhausted and fainted in the middle of the cross-country run and all steps were taken to save him.

Three other candidates had also fallen sick during the run. They were taken to the hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, the CDMO said.