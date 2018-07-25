Shocking! Body of newborn baby found on Guwahati-Delhi Air Asia flight

Air Asia flight was en route to Delhi from Guwahati. (Reuters)

In a shocking incident, body of a newborn baby was found on an Air Asia flight on Wednesday. The flight was Delhi bound from Guwahati. The Delhi police and airport security have begun an investigation into the matter, according to a report by ANI. According to Air Asia official statement: “A newborn infant was found lifeless and abandoned onboard the aircraft. Delhi Police were alerted and a doctor from the medical team at Delhi IGI airport confirmed that the baby was delivered onboard. A suspect has been held back by police for further investigation.”

(This is a breaking news; more details awaited)