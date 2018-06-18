Shocking! Armed men open fire at BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar in Ghaziabad

SSP Ghaziabad Vaibhav Krishna said that a complaint has been filed in the matter and investigation in underway.

In a shocking incident, unidentified men opened fire on Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar’s vehicle on late Sunday night. The incident happened when Gurjar was moving towards Ghaziabad after attending a programme organised by Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh’s local unit. His private gunner also retaliated to the attack. The police have filed a complaint in the matter.

Speaking of the incident, SSP Ghaziabad Vaibhav Krishna said that a complaint has been filed in the matter and investigation in underway. “Some shots were fired on the vehicle of the MLA. His private gunner also retaliated. The investigation is underway,” Krishna was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier, Gurjar was provided six 5 guards from the government. However, the government recently reduced the number to two guards. Miffed with government’s act, Krishna returned the two remaining guards.

